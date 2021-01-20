13th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge to take place in February

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, (January 20, 2021) — The 13th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge will take place February 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Locations and times are as follows:

Rock Springs Community Drive, Bunning Freight Station: Monday, February 15: Noon – 6:00 pm.

Green River Community Drive, Green River Recreation Center: Tuesday, February 16: Noon – 6:00 pm.

Rock Springs High School Drive: Wednesday, February 17: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (students and administration only)

Green River High School Drive: Thursday, February 18: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (students and administration only)



Due to the coronavirus, community drives will be the only locations where the public can donate blood. School administration and students will be the only ones allowed to donate blood at the school.

Donate blood during the event to receive a FREE t-shirt! (While supplies last.)

The winner of the Blood Drive Challenge will be announced during the Rock Springs and Green River basketball game on Thursday, February 25.

To schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL, or log on to www.vitalant.org.

Appointments will be honored first. Walk-ins are welcome!

This event is brought to you by Vitalant, State Farm-Amber Kramer, The Wyoming High School Activities Association, Premier Bone and Joint, and WyoRadio.