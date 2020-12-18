14 active COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD#2

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer reported 14 active coronavirus cases with in the school district on Friday.

The positive cases include:

One staff member at Expedition Academy

Four staff members and one student at Green River High School

One staff member and two students at Harrison Elementary

One staff member and three students at Lincoln Middle School

One student at Monroe Elementary

In total, there are 92 that are in quarantine.

“These numbers are lower than a few weeks ago. Our protocols and support from our families has made a big difference and it has allowed us to keep moving forward this school year,” Barringer stated