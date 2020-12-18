14 active COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD#2

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer reported 14 active coronavirus cases with in the school district on Friday.

 

The positive cases include:

  • One staff member at Expedition Academy
  • Four staff members and one student at Green River High School
  • One staff member and two students at Harrison Elementary
  • One staff member and three students at Lincoln Middle School
  • One student at Monroe Elementary

In total, there are 92 that are in quarantine.

“These numbers are lower than a few weeks ago. Our protocols and support from our families has made a big difference and it has allowed us to keep moving forward this school year,” Barringer stated

 

 

 

