14 active COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD#2

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer reported 14 active coronavirus cases with in the school district on Friday.
The positive cases include:
- One staff member at Expedition Academy
- Four staff members and one student at Green River High School
- One staff member and two students at Harrison Elementary
- One staff member and three students at Lincoln Middle School
- One student at Monroe Elementary
In total, there are 92 that are in quarantine.
“These numbers are lower than a few weeks ago. Our protocols and support from our families has made a big difference and it has allowed us to keep moving forward this school year,” Barringer stated