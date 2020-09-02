14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 14 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Wednesday, September 2. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 6

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 5

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 2

SageWest Health Care-Riverton — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.