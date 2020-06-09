14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wyoming Monday including one locally

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — Yesterday, Sweetwater County Public Health reported on Sweetwater County’s newest lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. A Rock Springs man in his 50s, who tested this past Friday, was notified Sunday of the disease. He is in good condition and isolating at home. Public health officials have begun to contact tracing.

Also, on Monday, a Rock Springs woman in her 70s is now hospitalized due to COVID-19. Last week as she was Sweetwater County’s 23rd confirmed case. She had been isolating at her home after the initial announcement. A recent report listed her in stable condition.

Sweetwater County Public Health Interim Public Information Officer Jason Mower reported Monday that 22 of Sweetwater County’s 26 total confirmed COVID-19 cases are now fully recovered.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported a total of 14 new lab-confirmed cases from around the state on Monday. Natrona County led the way with five new cases. Campbell and Uinta counties each added three new cases with single cases reported in Fremont, Hot Springs, and here in Sweetwater County. The state total now stands at 748, with 212 probable cases.

Statewide recoveries of COVID-19 rose to 592, an improvement of 15 from Sunday’s report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday’s postings: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (7, -), Campbell (22, +3), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (264, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, +1), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, +5), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (14, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (25, +1), Teton (69, -), Uinta (22, +3), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (33), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).