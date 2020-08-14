14-year-old Casper boy drowns in Wind River Canyon

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

FREMONT COUNTY, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — On the morning of Friday, August 14, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming State Parks Service with a report of a missing 14-year-old boy from Casper, Wyoming, from a campground in the Wind River Canyon.

The boy was later found deceased in the river as a result of an apparent accidental drowning.

The incident is under investigation by Wyoming State Parks Service Rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. No evidence was located to suggest any foul play.

The body of the young man was recovered with assistance from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy.

No further information is available at this time.