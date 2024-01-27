15 area wrestlers advance to Ron Thon Memorial semi-finals

January 27, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff

After the first day of wrestling at the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton, 15 area wrestlers find themselves in today’s championship semi-final matches.

Six Green River Wolves went undefeated in the boy’s tournament on Friday, four from the Rock Springs Tigers and one Lyman Eagle. The girl’s tournament features two semi-finalists from Lyman and one each for Green River and Rock Springs (see more below).

Green River is in second place in the team score race with 107.5 points, trailing Star Valley’s 114 points. Rock Springs is seventh (74.5), Lyman 23rd (31), and Mountain View 26th (26).

Lyman is 11th in the girl’s team competition with 44 points, Green River 24th (27), Rock Springs 26th (22), and Mountain View 35 (12).

Area Boys in Today’s Championship Semi-Finals:

106 Pounds: Bently Johnson (GR)

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR)

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR, Lincoln Young (RS)

132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: Brock Fletcher (RS)



144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR)

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR)

175 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS)

190 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: Ian Dickerson (RS)

Area Girls in Today Championship Semi-Finals

105 Pounds: Bianca Maez (GR) Braxton Burgener (Lyman)

125 Pounds: Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

170 Pounds: Hali Witt (RS)