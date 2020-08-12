15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, August 10. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 5

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County — 2

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 1

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 1

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1

St. John’s Medical Center — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

