15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Thursday, September 3. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 5

Wyoming Medical Center — 4

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 4

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 1

Campbell County Memorial Hospital — 1

