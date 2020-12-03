Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

In Sweetwater County, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday with the county’s active case count numbering 367 , down 34 from Tuesday. Statewide new confirmed cases and recoveries of the virus were about equal in numbers. More information here.

Wednesday afternoon Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi delivered his farewell speech on the US Senate floor. Enzi, who is from Gillette, is retiring after serving 24 years. During his remarks, Enzi offered advice for finding common ground, saying, " It turns out that when we work together, we can create a better bill than when we just try to do it alone or force others to accept our ideas." Enzi's Senate seat will be fill by Republican Cynthia Lummis, who won the November general election.

Today, the YWCA of Sweetwater County Festival of Trees will come to an end. Viewing can still occur today in the lobby area of Commerce Bank in Rock Springs or at the YWCA website. This year's fund-raising online auction ends today as well—a link to bid on the donated trees, wreaths, and gift baskets available here.

The Wyoming Cowboy scored a 94-83 overtime win over Incarnate Word last night in Laramie. Wyoming trailed most of the game, including being down by 10 points with less than six minutes to play in regulation. More information here .

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry truck will be making another stop at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this Saturday. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will be a drive-through service. The food distribution requires no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms to complete and is available for anyone seeking supplemental food assistance. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and will continue until the pantry truck is empty.

If you thought you had missed out on the Rock Springs and Green River Adopt A Tree programs, both chambers have informed Wyo4News there are still trees available for adoption and decorating. More information here.

In your information update: Yesterday, in a special meeting, the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees tabled a discussion concerning submitting a letter to Wyoming legislators on 10% cuts to its budget. The drafted letter was written based on recommendations from the Cost Savings Task Force. The letter recommended a 1% sales tax increase and eliminating one, if not multiple, elementary schools in the district. Other recommendations were also mentioned. More information here.

