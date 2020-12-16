Destroyed trees from September wind storm to be turned into mulch

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) — The Green River City Council awarded a bid to Longhorn Construction to mulch and grind the green waste piles following the September wind storm that destroyed hundreds of trees.

The Council awarded the contract to Longhorn Construction after receiving 4 bids. Longhorn will be paid $109,625.00. The company hopes to mobilize at the Rodeo grounds after the first of the year and must have the project completed by May 1, 2021.

The City has three different piles to deal with, including the Rodeo grounds, Cemetery, and the old landfill. The mulched trees will be used by the City for the new Wastewater Treatment plant. City residents may also get a chance to use the mulch. The finished product will be transported to the old landfill.

The City also announced that residents will be able to dump their Christmas trees at the Rodeo grounds, but are asking residents clean the trees of decorations.

Longhorn Construction did right at $50,000 worth of work for Trout Unlimited following the wind storm. Longhorn hauled off several large pine trees with stumps, which will be used for bank stabilization on the Green River. Other bidders included Wylie, DeBernardi, and Jackman