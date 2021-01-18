Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** With the Presidential Inauguration coming up this Wednesday, U.S. defense officials say they have been vetting all 25,000 National Guard troops that have come or are coming to Washington, D.C., to provide security for the event. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press that he and other officials hadn’t found any issues that would concern them. Over 100 of those National Guard troops are from the Wyoming National Guard. Other local guard members have been called to provide security at the Wyoming State Capitol Building during Wednesday’s inauguration proceedings.

**** The University of Wyoming is set to begin its spring semester this Thursday with COVID-19 protocols in place. Thursday and Friday’s classes will be online only with 10 weeks of in-person instruction starting next Monday. The semester also includes a three-day spring-break followed by five weeks of online-only classes.

**** Sunday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County yesterday. Wyoming was shown to have a total of 256 new cases. The number of active cases of the virus in Sweetwater County was 98. More information here.

**** Registration for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts T-Ball program is currently going on. The T-Ball program is for kids 3 to 6 years of age, with sessions running on Monday evening beginning February 8 through March 8. Fees are $20 per child. Register at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

**** The Wyoming Business Council reported it had infused almost $513 million into state businesses and nonprofits over the last nine months, helping to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wyoming Legislature passed three bills to guide how that money was to be spent.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirl basketball teams will wrap up their two-game series against Air Force this evening. The Cowgirls will tip-off at 6:30, looking for the sweep in the series. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM and 103.5-FM KRKK and streamed at 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak at Air Force tonight at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

