Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved permission request to start pre-qualifying contractors and bid the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

The request was made by the Department of Engineering/Operations and Public Services.

The project will consist of the rehabilitation of the Bitter Creek from Sweetwater county road to a point just north of the South Side Belt Loop.