Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap for February 12, 2021

Local News:

**** Many parts of Wyoming work up to extremely cold temperatures this morning. At 3 a.m. this morning it was -7 in Cheyenne, -12 in Casper, -14 in Yellowstone Park, and -15 in Gillette. Wind chill factors in many of those areas were around 30 below zero. Most areas in the northern part of the state expect below zero high temperatures today and possibly through the weekend.

Here in Sweetwater County – We will be mostly cloudy today with winds between 15 and 30 mph today and tonight. Maybe another inch of snow accumulation today with isolated snow showers tonight. High today at 38, Low tonight – 18. Saturday is calling for snow accumulations of two to four inches through Saturday night with winds at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday’s high will be near 30. Sunday, no snow but colder conditions with the highs around 10 and Sunday night lows expected to be below zero.

**** Governor Mark Gordon announced a relaxation of state mandated health orders. Beginning Monday, the 15th, attendance limits for indoor events will be up to 25 percent capacity or 500 persons, while outdoor events will have limits of 25 percent capacity or up to 1,000 people as long as social distancing and face covering protocols are in place. Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with state metrics.

**** Yesterday the Wyoming Department of Health reported 92 new cases of coronavirus in the state, 15 of which were in Sweetwater County. The county’s active case count was listed at 60 with just under 1,200 active cases in the state. See more information here.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting that, while slow, the doses and locations where eligible individuals can get COVID-19 vaccines both continue to grow and steadily across the state. Over 75,000 Wyoming residents have received vaccinations. More information here.

Sports:

**** In Thursday area boys high school basketball, Rock Springs 64 – Jackson 34, Lyman 75 – Pinedale 52. In the girl’s games, Rock Springs 53 – Jackson 31, Lyman 59 – Pinedale 44. Friday night area games: Farson-Eden will host Encampment, Lyman at Rawlins, Lovell at home against Worland, Lander at Pinedale, and Mountain View at Kemmerer. Tonight’s Green River at Riverton games have been postponed.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls scored a 68-56 win last night in Laramie over Utah State. The Cowgirls are now 7-8 in the Mountain West and 9-9 overall. The two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon.

Latest Obituaries:

David Eugene Cowan – Details

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report