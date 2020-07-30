16 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Wyoming, one in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 16 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Wednesday, July 29. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 5

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 2

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County — 1

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 1

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1

St. John’s Medical Center — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

Evanston Regional Hospital — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.