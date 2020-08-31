16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 16 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, August 31. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Advertisement

Wyoming Medical Center — 6

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

Washakie Medical Center — 3

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 2

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 1

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Center — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.