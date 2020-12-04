161 in SCSD#2 in quarantine because of the coronavirus, district reports

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) – As of Friday, Dec. 4, Sweetwater County School District #2 has 123 students and 38 staff absent because of COVID related issues. Of the 123 students, 98 are quarantined and 25 have tested positive. There are currently 15 staff members quarantined and 23 have tested positive for COVID.

Green River High School and Expedition Academy have 39 students quarantined and 11 that are quarantined and/or have tested positive for COVD. Four staff members are quarantined and/or have tested positive for COVID.

Lincoln Middle School has 43 students that are quarantined and/or have tested positive for COVID. Nine staff members are quarantined.

Harrison Elementary has 11 students that are quarantined and/or have tested positive for COVID. Three staff members are currently quarantined.

Monroe Elementary has 7 students that have been quarantined and/or tested positive for COVID.

Truman Elementary has 18 students that have been quarantined and/or tested positive for COVID. There is one staff member quarantined.

Washington Elementary has 5 students currently quarantined and/or have tested positive for COVID. There are three staff members quarantined.

