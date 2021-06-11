16th annual American Legion Riders Post 24 Charity Poker Run is Saturday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) – The 16th annual American Legion Riders Archie Hay Post 24 Charity Poker Run is happening this Saturday, June 12, and will feature its first Family Fun Kids Run.

The Family Fun Kids Run takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s an opportunity for families and kids to learn something from local veterans at different places around Rock Springs.

The kids will begin at Post 24, located at 551 Broadway St, and then go to five different memorials around town and each site will have four questions and a veteran to answer them.

The first two memorials are at Veteran’s Park. One veteran will be at the aircraft and the other will be at the tank. The next stop is the Dough Boy at Bunning Park, then the cannon on Elk Street and then the Vietnam Memorial at Sweetwater Events Complex.

Once everyone has hit all the spots, bring the questionnaires back to the post for hotdogs, chips, cold drinks, and prizes. Some of prizes include four donated bicycles and Pokémon cards.

Registration for the Family Fun Kids Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

The annual Charity Poker Run is carrying on as usual. Sign up for the poker run is from 8-10 a.m. and all vehicles are welcome. The route goes from Post 24 to Atlantic City. The first hand will cost $10 and each additional hand will cost $5.

Raffle tickets to win a Henry Goldenboy Military Edition Rifle cost $10 each.

The event will also feature door prizes, live music and delicious food.

All proceeds go to help veterans with PTSD and suicide prevention awareness.