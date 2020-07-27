17 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Wyoming, three in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 17 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Monday, July 27. Three of those patients are in Sweetwater County.
The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:
Wyoming Medical Center — 5
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County — 3
SageWest Health Care-Lander — 2
Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1
St. John’s Medical Center — 1
Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1
Evanston Regional Hospital — 1
Click here for more information from WDH.