17th Annual Art on the Green winners announced

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
GREEN RIVER, WY — The 17th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 19 and 20, 2022 was well received by the community. Forty-five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event:
Artists’ Choice
Professional 2D
1st place: Jill Hartley
2nd place: Tyrell Jasperson
3rd place: Michael Parker
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Mary Parker
2nd place: Ben Nathan
3rd place: Bryce Castillon
Professional 3D
1st place: Jeff Rudolph
2nd place: Mont Crosland
3rd place: Mary Shaw
Non-Professional 3D
1st place: Wayne Kertz
2nd place: Aiden Shultz
Mayor’s Choice Awards
Mia Rosas
Bryce Castillon
Andrew Kneeland
People’s Choice
2D: Jamie Green
3D: Mary Shaw
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D
1st place: Tyler Castillon
2nd place: Natalie Parker
High School 3D
1st place: Maya Wiekhorst
2nd place: Mia Rosas
Amateur 2D
1st place: Brooke Andreasen
2nd place: Mariah McDowell
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Ben Nathan
2nd place: Amanda Romero
3rd place: Bryce Castillon
Non-Professional 3D
1st place: Aiden Schultz
2nd place: Wayne Kertz
Professional 2D
1st place: Michael Parker
2nd place: Jill Hartley
3rd place: Scott Blume
Professional 3D
1st place: Mary Shaw
2nd place: Mont Crosland
3rd place: Jeff Rudolph
Rudy Gunter Memorial Award
Chad Spalding
Other associated events included the 7th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with 9 competitors painting head to head. The theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council, and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The judges’ choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Andrew Kneeland.
For more information on the Green River Arts Council like us on Facebook or check out our website at www.cityofgreenriver.org
