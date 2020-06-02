17th Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” happening in August

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Fremont Therapy Group of Green River who is sponsoring this year’s event would like to announce the 17th Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 15.

The event will include three different races, the marathon, the ½ marathon, and the 10K run. These races will begin and end at Expedition Island, which is located at 475 S. 2nd in Green River. The official start time for each race is 7 a.m.

This marathon has a reputation of being challenging yet rewarding. Runners proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Canyon Loop, and then turn and follow the same route back. There will be aid stations every two miles with water, PowerAde, and energy snacks alternating at each station.

This event brings nationwide attention, and is gaining worldwide awareness with seven other countries represented.

The race will be professionally timed and is more efficient as the results are immediate. We

continue to promote our website specifically for the marathonwww.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green

River are working together to provide the community with a quality event for both spectators and participants.