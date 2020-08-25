18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, one in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 18 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Tuesday, August 25. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 7

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

SageWest Health Care-Riverton — 3

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 3

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County — 1

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 1

