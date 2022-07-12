SWCSD#2 Leah Kenison recognized as the Wyoming Schools’ Food Service Director of the year

Leah Kenison

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 Food Service Director Leah Kenison has been selected by Wyoming School Nutrition Association as the Food Service Director of the Year for 2022. Leah worked diligently during the early stages of the pandemic to ensure there was no gap in children getting meals. She has continued to find innovative ways of serving the children of the district.

Leah’s nomination from one of her peers stated in part “…..she goes above and beyond. She can be found on the weekends loading a refrigerator truck trailer to save food because a freezer has gone down. She always put the needs of the students and staff first. What makes her extra special is her ability to always think about her staff. She often send out surveys to staff and students. SWCSD#2 is fortunate to have her as the leader of the Food Service Department.”

Ms. Kenison has worked at SWCSD#2 for nine years, starting out as a substitute in the food service department. Eventually, she became the Kitchen Manager at Harrison Elementary before eventually leading the District’s Food Service program. In 2017 she was awarded the School Food Service Employee of the Year.