Young Cowboys will lean on returning vets vs. Illinois

University of Wyoming photo

August 25, 2022 — Saturday’s Wyoming versus Illinois football game will feature two of the youngest Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Wyoming is rated as the third youngest team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, while the Illini feature the nation’s 13th youngest team. While Wyoming features only 18 non-freshman or sophomore players, those returning, more experienced players do provide a good skill set.

The Wyoming versus Illinois game will be broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99 KSIT.com

starting at 12:30 p.m. , with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

Leading the way for the Poke returnees will be five players who earned All-Mountain West Conference honors a year ago. Included among those Cowboys honored were Second Team selections Cole Godbout at nose tackle and running back Titus Swen. Swen has been named to three preseason watch lists; The Doak Walker Award Watch List as the nation’s top running back, the Paul Hornung Award Watch List as the nation’s most versatile player, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List for the nation’s top offensive player with Texas ties (Swen is from Ft. Worth, Texas).

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cowboy offensive tackle Frank Crum, linebacker Easton Gibbs and kickoff returner Cam Stone all earned Mountain West Honorable Menton honors.

This year’s Wyoming teams also feature ten players who have already graduated but are now pursuing post-graduate studies at Wyoming. They are Eric Abojei (OT), Frank Crum (OT), Deron Harrell (CB), Jackson Marcotte (TE), Andrew Peasley (QB), Clayton Stewart (P), Zach Watts (OG), Wyatt Wieland (WR), Miles Williams, (S).

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 season, which included its third consecutive bowl victory, a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Illinois finished the 2021 season with a 5-7 overall mark. The Illini last appeared in a bowl game in 2019, a 24-17 loss to California.