19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Friday, August 21. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 7

SageWest Health Care-Riverton — 5

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

Washakie Medical Center — 2

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.