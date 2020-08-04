19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, one in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, August 3. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 5

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 2

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 2

Evanston Regional Hospital — 2

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County — 1

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1

St. John’s Medical Center — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.