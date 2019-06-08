1918 Travel Guide Describes Driving Across Sweetwater County​

The original route of the Lincoln Highway through Rock Springs.​

Sweetwater County, WY (6/8/19) – The original Lincoln Highway, dedicated formally on October 31, 1913, extended across the United States from New York City to San Francisco through 13 states and more than 125 counties, including Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The route as it existed then was a far cry from today’s coast-to-coast Interstate 80 corridor; instead of modern pavement, the Lincoln Highway of the era was little more than a series of dirt and gravel roads.​

 

The Complete Official Road Guide of the Lincoln Highway, published by the Lincoln Highway Association, (then headquartered in Detroit, Michigan), was a detailed traveler’s handbook describing the entire route, beginning with its earliest years. ​

The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently reviewed a copy of the Guide’s 1918 edition – particularly its description of traveling across Sweetwater County – as part of a research project. Reproduced here are 1918 Guide’s references to traveling by car across Sweetwater County just over a century ago.

A free informative color brochure about the original Lincoln Highway’s route through Green River to Little America, created by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, is available at the County Museum in Green River.​

 

The Lincoln Highway Association 2019 Conference will be held in Rock Springs June 18 – 21. For details, visit the Association’s website at https://wyominglincolnhighway.wordpress.com/  ​

 

Pages 210 and 211 of the Guide describe the drive from “Rawlins to Rock Springs via Wamsutter,” noting that from Wamsutter to Point of Rocks, “the road conditions are poor and care should be exercised in driving as there are many short stretches that are very rough and cross washes are numerous and difficult to see in time to check your speed, if driving fast.” ​ Wamsutter is noted to have one hotel and one garage. Tipton Station has “no tourist accommodations,” but does feature “telephone, telegraph, water.” Point of Rocks, (population 50), on the other hand, offers “Gas, oil, meals” and a campsite. (The Guide does err in its description of Wamsutter in one respect. It was not “the site of Old Fort Washakie, built in protection of railway employees and emigrants from the Shoshones and Arapahoes.” Wamsutter was originally named “Washakie,” but confusion with Fort Washakie, in present-day Fremont County, resulted in a name change to “Wamsutter” in the mid-1880s.)​

 

On page 212, the Guide points out that Rock Springs was named “after a saline spring of water which boils up near the foot a bluff. An artesian well was sunk at this point, 1,145 feet deep.”​ ​ Page 213 describes road conditions from Rock Springs to Evanston. Green River is described as having “Four hotels, 2 garages, auto supplies, tires, repair shop” and an enforced speed limit of 15 miles per hour.​

 

The route to Yellowstone National Park from Granger through Pocatello, Idaho, is described in some detail.​

 

The Western Auto-Transit Company in Rock Springs, a garage and automobile dealership, was one of many businesses that advertised in The Complete Official Road Guide of the Lincoln Highway. Pictured here, at left, is their ad in the Guide’s 1916 edition, the dealership as it appeared in 1927 (note the enlargement of one vehicle’s license plate), and the building as it exists today: Allied Glass at 230 C Street. ​

