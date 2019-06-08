1918 Travel Guide Describes Driving Across Sweetwater County​

Sweetwater County, WY (6/8/19) – The original Lincoln Highway, dedicated formally on October 31, 1913, extended across the United States from New York City to San Francisco through 13 states and more than 125 counties, including Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The route as it existed then was a far cry from today’s coast-to-coast Interstate 80 corridor; instead of modern pavement, the Lincoln Highway of the era was little more than a series of dirt and gravel roads.​

The Complete Official Road Guide of the Lincoln Highway, published by the Lincoln Highway Association, (then headquartered in Detroit, Michigan), was a detailed traveler’s handbook describing the entire route, beginning with its earliest years. ​

The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently reviewed a copy of the Guide’s 1918 edition – particularly its description of traveling across Sweetwater County – as part of a research project. Reproduced here are 1918 Guide’s references to traveling by car across Sweetwater County just over a century ago.

A free informative color brochure about the original Lincoln Highway’s route through Green River to Little America, created by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, is available at the County Museum in Green River.​

The Lincoln Highway Association 2019 Conference will be held in Rock Springs June 18 – 21. For details, visit the Association’s website at https://wyominglincolnhighway.wordpress.com/ ​