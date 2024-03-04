198 students compete in Western’s SW Regional Math Contest

Paul Baxter, from Evanston High School, won a scholarship to Western for his top score at the 2024 Southwest Regional Match Contest (submitted photo)

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Last Tuesday, February 27, Western Wyoming Community College hosted 198 students from 15 schools for the annual 2024 Southwest Regional Math Contest. The event was held in the school’s Rushmore Gym. Students in grades 6 through 12 participated in the competition, sponsored by TATA Chemicals and Western’s Mathematics Department.

Schools from Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Evanston, Pinedale, Rawlins, Mountain View, and Saratoga were in attendance.

According to a press release from Western, Evanston High School took the top scores for Team A (grades 11 and 12), with Evanston High’s Paul Baxter taking individual honors. Evanston also won the Team B category (grades 9 and 10). Those competing in Team C (grade 8) and Team D (grades 6 and 7) used the competition to hone their skills as they prepared to compete in the state-ranked A and B teams in the future.

Lusi Stephens, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Western, stated, “This year, we hosted one of the highest number of contestants from the Southwest Region in history at Western. This event brought together a diverse and talented group of students who showcased their exceptional mathematical skills, solving 40 individual and two group intricate problems and demonstrated a deep understanding of the subject.” Stephen added, “The collaborative efforts of participants, educators, and organizers have made this competition a resounding success, highlighting the importance of fostering mathematical excellence at the K-12 level.”