2 adults killed, 2 juveniles injured in rollover accident near Wright, WY

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — A fatal crash on Wyoming 59 south of Wright, Wyoming has taken the lives of two Douglas, Wyoming residents. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the one vehicle rollover occurred around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Paul E. Borring who succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Teala S. Sherard also passed away at the scene of the crash. Both were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. There is no information available on their condition.

According to the WHP Facebook page post, alcohol or drug use is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

The two fatalities mark the 31st and 32nd deaths on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 67 at this time in 2019.