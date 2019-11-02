2 arrested in RS drug bust Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 2, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department on Wednesday arrested two people in a drug bust on McKinley Avenue in Rock Springs.

On October 30, detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 1,000 block of McKinley Avenue.

The search was made after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen who had observed traffic in and out of the residence.

Suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized from inside the residence.

Fawn Vessels, 38, was subsequently arrested for alleged child endangerment-methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and use of a controlled substance.

Jaime Wilson, 35, was also arrested for alleged possession of marijuana.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to encourage citizens to report suspected drug activity. Information can be relayed through the tips line or you can contact Corporal Nielson at 307-352-1588.