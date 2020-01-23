2 from Rock Springs among those getting white coats at UW ceremony

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — Twenty second-year students enrolled in the Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program on the University of Wyoming campus recently marked an important point of transition.

Two of the students, Rida Fatima and Dualton Grube, are from Rock Springs while a third is from Big Piney, Caleb Brackett.

Advertisement

Having completed two years of the “foundations” phase of the program’s medical curriculum, these students received their white coats during a December ceremony, signifying a transition to the clinical phase of their education.

The white coat is used to symbolize compassion and honor, and will be worn by the students throughout the clinical portion of their medical training. The students rotate through various medical specialty clinical education rotations, known as clerkships, throughout the five-state WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) region, including teaching hospitals associated with the University of Washington School of Medicine (UWSOM) in Seattle.

Tim Robinson, director of the Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program, highlighted the importance of this transition for medical students, going from “classroom to bedside.” He says that UWSOM is among the top three medical schools in the U.S. and that graduates from the WWAMI program provide Wyoming residents with “unsurpassed physician care.”

Advertisement

Students in the 2018-19 WWAMI class, listed by hometown, are:

Rock Springs — Rida Fatima and Daulton Grube.

Big Piney — Caleb Brackett.

Casper — Marcus Couldridge and Conner Morton.

Cheyenne — Trey Thompson, Aleksandra Zarzycka and Jacob Zumo.

Cody — Amanda Golden, Sean McCue and Ryan Winchell.

Encampment — Jesse Hinshaw.

Gillette — Adam Blaine.

Jackson — Alexis Anderson and Elliott Trott.

Laramie — Allana Hall, Reno Maldonado and Renae Wollman.

Sheridan — Reed Ritterbusch.

Sinclair — Logan Taylor.