2 GR residents die in Friday head-on collision

Green River, Wyoming — A Green River man and woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision near Green River late Friday night.

The crash occurred near milepost 91 on Interstate 80.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release, troopers were dispatched to the scene around 11:10 p.m. after 2013 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on I-80 exited onto Exit 91 and was unable to avoid a 2013 Dodge Dart traveling the wrong way on the same exit ramp and collided head-on, the press release stated.

The driver of the Dodge Dart was identified as Green River resident Kelly Walk, 42, and he died at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.

Walk’s passengers was identified as Green River resident Michelle Powers, 41, and she also died at the scene. She was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as Green River resident Robert Wiley, 30. He was not wearing his seat belt. Wiley was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. His condition is unknown at this time.

Driver impairment on the part of Walk is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash, according to highway patrol.

This is the 122nd and 123rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019,compared to 86 in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 91 in 2016.