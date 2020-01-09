2 men sentenced for trespassing on Old Faithful Geyser

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — Two men were recently sentenced for trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser, a closed thermal area.

Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, New York, appeared in court on Dec. 5, 2019, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. Schefflin and Goetz pleaded guilty to the violation of thermal trespass.

Advertisement

Sentencing for each man included:

10 days of incarceration

$540 in restitution

Five years of unsupervised probation

Five year ban from Yellowstone National Park

“Visitors must realize that walking on thermal features is dangerous, damages the resource, and illegal. Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously. Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the court for recognizing the impact thermal trespass can have on these amazing features,” Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said.

On Sept. 10, 2019, at about 8:30 p.m., employees and visitors witnessed the two individuals walking on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser and reported it to park dispatch. A ranger contacted and cited Schefflin and Goetz.

The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.

Advertisement

Learn more about safety in thermal areas at go.nps.gov/yellsafety.

About the National Park Service: Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of America’s more than 400 national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with millions of people every year. Learn more at www.nps.gov.