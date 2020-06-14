2 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County with another 9 in Uinta County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 14, 2020) — Another 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Two of the new cases were reported in Sweetwater County, but individual case details were not released.

Advertisement

Unita County continued to lead the state in newly reported cases Saturday with another nine bringing their total case number to 65, 46 of those since last Monday’s report. Other new cases were in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, and Park counties.

The WDH is now reporting a total of 832 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 139 of those cases since June 1. Wyoming’s probable case number is 218.

Advertisement

Recoveries from the disease improved by 18 according to Saturday’s report and now total 641. The state’s death toll is 18.

State testing numbers are now at 32,387 as of Saturday’s report.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Satruday’s report: Albany (24, +1), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (28, +1), Carbon (13, +2), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (272, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (128, +3), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (5, +2), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (32, +2), Teton (73, -), Uinta (65, +9), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (6), and Washakie (5).