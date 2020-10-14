2 pounds of meth found during traffic stop

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — On Oct. 13, a traffic stop 23 miles south of Gillette, Wyoming, on Highway 50 has resulted in close to 2 pounds of methamphetamine being seized by Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers.

A WHP Trooper stopped Jerry Dawson, a male resident of Dickenson, North Dakota, for speeding 92 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. Dawson was driving a 2020 Chrysler 300 at the time of the stop.

Advertisement

While the trooper was speaking with the passenger, Bobby Dickerson of Bakersfield, California, he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and noticed a marijuana bud on the passenger seat. This prompted a search of the car. In the trunk of the Chrysler, troopers located approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

The passenger standing with a back-up WHP Trooper began to flee on foot from the traffic stop. A short time later, he was apprehended in a field north of the initial stopped location.

The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Campbell County Detention Center. They have been charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to deliver.

The methamphetamine is believed to have originated out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a final destination of North Dakota.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting with the investigation.