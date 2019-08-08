2 Rock Spring Residents Injured in Head-on Crash Thursday Morning

One woman from South Carolina killed; a man and a child also injured

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A husband and wife from Rock Springs were injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning that claimed the life of one person and injured two others from South Carolina.

According to Lt. Ben Schlosser with the Wyoming Highway Patrol District 3 Rock Springs office, a red Nissan Altima from South Carolina was travelling eastbound on Foothill Boulevard near the KOA campground when it left its lane and struck a red Chevy Traverse SUV driven by Rock Springs residents Don and Debra Davis.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:47 a.m.

Killed upon impact in the accident was Jordyn Winters, a 21-year-old female from Warrenville, South Carolina, who was a passenger in the Nissan.

Debra Davis and a one-year-old child hurt in the South Carolina car were flown to Salt Lake City with serious injuries. Lt Schlosser said the child was admitted into Primary Children’s Hospital, but he did not know where Mrs. Davis was admitted.

Also injured in the crash were Don Davis and Matthew Smith of Beach Island, South Carolina. Both men were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Davis was treated and released, while Smith was admitted for his injuries, Schlosser said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Helping Wyoming Highway Patrol at the scene were Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and local EMTs.