2 workers sustain minor injuries at Genesis Alkali Oct. 11

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) — A contractor and one employee of Genesis Alkali sustained minor injuries from a drilling rig fire near the Granger plant Oct. 11.

Director of Communications Dave Caplan said the cause of the fire, which occurred on the surface, is still under investigation.

Caplan noted the two injured workers were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

As a precautionary measure, Genesis Alkali evacuated the plant and no releases or spills occurred, he added.

The Green River and Granger Fire departments responded to the the fire and put it out quickly, Caplan said.

Genesis Alkali operates a multi-faceted mining and production facility in Green River, Wyoming, operating the world’s largest natural soda ash mine and production site.

Genesis Alkali employs approximately 950 people at eight processing plants and an underground mining operation that is 1,600 feet (488 meters) below the earth’s surface.

The Green River operation has been mining trona for roughly seven decades and today produces more than 4 million short tons (3.63 million metric tons) of soda ash and derivative products annually.

Genesis Alkali has its corporate offices in Philadelphia.