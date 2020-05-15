2 Wyoming Air Guard C-130s to flyover Rock Springs this afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Today, Friday, two Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 aircraft will be making their way around Wyoming to flyover each hospital in the state as a salute to the medical professionals, first responders and other essential personnel.

According to Wyoming Air National Guard Facebook page, the two aircraft are scheduled to flyover Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Aspen Mountain Medical Center at 1:35 p.m. The planes will be coming to Sweetwater County following a fly over in Evanston and will then proceed to Rawlins.

The flyovers will start with Wheatland at shortly after 9:30 a.m. and will conclude with a Cheyenne flyover are at 3:15 p.m.

The Wyoming Air National Guard is asking that anyone taking video or photos to please tag @WyoGuard or @WyomingAirGuard on Facebook, or use the ashtags: #WingsAcrossWY or #AFFlyover or #AirForceSalutes for a chance to have your footage featured on their page! You are also invited to include mentions to loved ones “who have been working countless hours during this pandemic!”

Below you can find the full schedule for the flyover:

Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland – 9:15 a.m.

Community Hospital, Torrington – 9:25 a.m.

Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk – 9:35 a.m.

Weston County Health Services, Newcastle -9:55 a.m.

Crook County Hospital, Sundance – 10:05 a.m.

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette – 10:20 a.m.

Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo – 10:30 a.m.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan – 10:40 a.m.

Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan – 10:40 a.m.

Washakie Medical Center, Worland, – 10:55 a.m.

South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin – 11:05 a.m.

North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell – 11:10 a.m.

Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell – 11:20 a.m.

Cody Regional Health, Cody – 11:25 a.m.

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis – 11:45 a.m.

SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton – 11:55 a.m.

SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander – 12:00 p.m.

SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale – 12:15 p.m.

SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton – 12:20 p.m.

St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson – 12:35 p.m

Star Valley Health, Afton – 12:50 p.m.

South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer – 1:05 p.m.

Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 p.m.

Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 p.m.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs – 1:35 p.m.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs – 1:35 p.m.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins – 2:00 p.m.

Wyoming Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Summit Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas – 2:35 p.m.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie – 3:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne – 3:15 p.m.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, – 3:15 p.m.