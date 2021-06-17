20 breweries coming to Bunning Park for Blues N’ Brews on Saturday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2021) – Looking for a way to beat the heat? Wanting to drink a cold one while listening to live music in a shaded park?

Then head over to Bunning Park in Rock Springs on Saturday for the Sweetwater Blues N’ Brews event! Breweries bringing their best brews to hand out samples, while local bands rock the stage.

The annual brewfest is hosted by the Downtown Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency. This year, there are 20 breweries, local and nearby, that are there to quench your thirst.

Some of the breweries include Square State Brewing, Bad Joker Brewing, Black Tooth Brewing, Cowboy State Brewing, Roadhouse Brewing Co., Rooster Brewing Co. and Wind River Brewery.

The bands that are playing are completely local. Taking the stage on Saturday is WY5, Sin City Screamers and Stones Throw.

Rock Springs URA Director Chad Banks said that his favorite part of the event is that it takes place at Bunning Park and having the chance to interact with people of the community.

“Honestly, the venue is my favorite part. Bunning Park is such a pretty park. The trees block the wind and it’s in the heart of our community,” he said. “You also get to visit with people you normally don’t get to see every day. It just brings the community together.”

Usually, the event takes place in the second week of August. However, a brewfest in Lander was scheduled that weekend, so Blues N’ Brews basically teamed up with the Rods and Rails Car Show for all-day entertainment and fun in Downtown Rock Springs.

Entry tickets can be purchased at the gate for $40 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It includes unlimited 7 oz. samples and a commemorative sample glass.

VIP can also be purchased at the gate for $50. However, there are only 500 available. Those ticket sales will begin at 2 p.m. and will continue until they are sold out.

Want to beat the waiting lines? Buy the tickets online beforehand by clicking here.