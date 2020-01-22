2018/19 State and SCSD #2 high school graduation up, SCSD #1 down slightly

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — According to a report released on Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), high school graduation rates in the state increased for the sixth consecutive year during the 2018/19 school year.

Students achieved an “on-time” graduation rate of 82.1 percent in 2018/19, an increase of .5 percent over last year. According to the WDE website, the 82.1 percentage is the highest under the four-year, on-time, USED methodology implemented in 2010.

According to the District Graduation Rates section of the report, Sweetwater County School District #1’s 2018/19 four-year on time graduation rate was 72.7 percent, down from 74.2 percent for 2017/18. Sweetwater County School District #2’s four-year on time graduation rate was 93.5 percent for 2018/19, up from 92.3 percent for 2018/18.

Click here to see the full report.