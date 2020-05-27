2018 Cowgirl Volleyball upsets No. 15 Colorado in this week’s “Cowgirl Capsule”

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — This week’s Cowgirl Capsule will feature Wyoming volleyball’s 2018 upset thriller over No. 15 Colorado to take the Rumble in the Rockies crown in the Arena-Auditorium.

The stream will be made available for free to fans on the University of Wyoming’s official athletics Facebook page @wyoathletics on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m., MT.

The Cowgirls earned the victory via set scores of 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25 and 15-13. KC McMahon and former Cowgirl Emily Lewis led the way with 15 kills each in the victory with McMahon hitting a team-best .458.

Jackie McBride added 14 kills on the night and also had five total blocks while former Cowgirl standout Reed Copeland led the way with six blocks.

Madi Fields led the way defensively in the back row for UW, recording 13 digs in the victory while Cori Affedt added nine.

Affedt also led the way for the Cowgirls with 26 assists in the win while Marissa Harmon had 24.

For the match, UW hit .279 as a team while the Buffaloes hit .263. The Cowgirls recorded 11 more kills (69-58) on the night and had seven more assists (61-54). CU out-blocked the Cowgirls 13-11 in the contest.

Nearly 3,000 fans packed the AA to witness the Cowgirls move to 3-0 on the year to win the tournament title.

UW would go on to finish the 2018 season with an overall record of 20-11 and go 12-6 in MW play.

The Cowgirls qualified for their second consecutive appearance in the NIVC that postseason as well.

Jackie McBride will be available on Facebook during Wednesday’s broadcast to share her memories of the match with fans.