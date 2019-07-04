2019 Golf Tournament Presented By The Cowboy Joe Club Taking Place In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (7/4/19) – The Cowboy Joe Club for the University of Wyoming will be hosting their 2019 Golf Tournament at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs on Saturday, July 13. Wyo4News is one of the sponsors for the tournament.

Sponsor

Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will also be a four-person scramble format. Entry fees are $125 for Cowboy Joe Club members, $150 for the general public, and $1000 for a full team entry with a sponsorship. Those who want to participate can register early. The entry includes green fees, tournament meal, tee gift, golf cart, driving range Titleist balls, automatic entry for hole prizes, raffles, and gross and net team awards.

There will be a closest to the pin contest, with the winner receiving a $500 Mastercard from Wyo4News. Those who want to compete should make all checks payable to the Cowboy Joe Club and mail to:

Wyoming Athletics: ATT. Golf Series

1000 E University Ave, Dept. 3414, Laramie WY 82071

Advertisement

For more information, call 307-766-6242, or email at [email protected] Proceeds will benefit the University of Wyoming student-athletes.