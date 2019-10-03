2019 Marks UW’s Second Largest Freshmen Class Enrollment In History

Laramie, WY (10/3/19) – According to the University of Wyoming Daily News, UW has enrolled the second-largest freshmen class in its history this fall. The 1,760 first-time students this semester is second only to the 1,849 first semester enrollees in 2014.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving degrees and certificates from UW in the 2018-19 academic year topped 3,000 for the first time ever, according to the school’s Office of Institutional Analysis. The 3,031 total degrees included 2,228 bachelor’s degrees, also a new record, and an increase of more than 100 from the year before.

“Our focus is not only on recruiting more students to attend the university, but also on helping them succeed and receive their degrees,” says Kyle Moore, UW’s associate vice provost for enrollment management. “The numbers we’re seeing in enrollment and graduation illustrate our positive trajectory and energize us for the additional work to be done.”

The University of Wyoming Daily News is also reporting that UW’s overall enrollment dipped slightly this semester after two straight years of growth. According to the article, census data collected on the 15th day of classes, 12,249 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at Wyoming compared to 12,450 last fall. The 15th class day is used because it falls after the class drop/add deadlines, and after the first tuition and fee payment is due.