2019 posted the lowest number of Yellowstone visitors in 4 years

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) –– According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, 4,020,287 people visited the park in 2019. Now that’s a lot of folks, but it marks the lowest visitation total since 2014.

This year was the fifth straight year that over 4,000,000 people visited Yellowstone. The record setting year was 2016 with 4,257,177 visitors. The 2017 total was 4,525,116 with 4,114,999 in 2018.

Again this year, July was Yellowstone’s busiest month followed by August and June.

According to entrance counts, Yellowstone’s West Gate was by far the most popular entry point followed by the South Gate and then the North Gate.

Yellowstone Park became the nation’s first national park March 1, 1872.

