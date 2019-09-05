2019 RSHS Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored During Tiger Town Bash Today

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs residents are in for a trip down memory lane today when the Rock Springs High School 2019 Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Tiger Town Bash.

The Tiger Town Bash begins at 3:45 p.m. with RSHS teams and organizations marching from the high school to North Front Street in downtown Rock Springs.

This year’s inductees include:

Distinguished alumni : Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli, Dr. John Demshar, and Joe Legerski

: Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli, Dr. John Demshar, and Joe Legerski Coaches : Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud

: Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud Contributors : Mike Willmore Sr.

: Mike Willmore Sr. Athletes: Stan Pivic, Gerald Mattinson, Kim Buston, William “Bill” Strannigan

Team: 1987-1988 Back-to-back RSHS State Champion Men’s Golf, coached by Bob Legerski and Fred Bath. Team members — Keith Wells, Ron Snell, Mike Willmore, Pete Audevart, Brandon Newton, Todd Griffin, Chad Miller

To read the complete bios of each inductee, go to the RSHS Hall of Fame Facebook page.