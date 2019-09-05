2019 RSHS Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored During Tiger Town Bash Today

0
34
Distinguished alumni Dr. Nick Mamalis

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs residents are in for a trip down memory lane today when the Rock Springs High School 2019 Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Tiger Town Bash.

The Tiger Town Bash begins at 3:45 p.m. with RSHS teams and organizations marching from the high school to North Front Street in downtown Rock Springs.

Dr. Paul Bertagnolli

This year’s inductees include:

  • Distinguished alumni: Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli, Dr. John Demshar, and Joe Legerski
  • Coaches: Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud
  • Contributors: Mike Willmore Sr.
  • Athletes: Stan Pivic, Gerald Mattinson, Kim Buston, William “Bill” Strannigan
  • Team: 1987-1988 Back-to-back RSHS State Champion Men’s Golf, coached by Bob Legerski and Fred Bath. Team members — Keith Wells, Ron Snell, Mike Willmore, Pete Audevart, Brandon Newton, Todd Griffin, Chad Miller
Joe Legerski

To read the complete bios of each inductee, go to the RSHS Hall of Fame Facebook page.

Dr. John Demshar
Ted Schroeder
Stan Pivic
Kim Buston, left, receives the Tiger Pride award from swimming coach Stu Dulaney.
Mike Willmore Sr.
William “Bill” Strannigan
Gerald Mattinson, center
Sheila Syvrud, right
1987-1988 Back-to-back RSHS State Champion Men’s Golf

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR