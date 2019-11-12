SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — The 2019 Sweetwater Tree of Sharing program is officially underway, and the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County invites everyone to make this a season of giving.

There are many ways to support the program. Here’s how it works:

Sponsor a child or a family of children by being matched directly. Simply call the Boys & Girls Club or send an email to request a match.

People may also select a child or children from one of the trees located throughout Rock Springs and Green River.

Finally, anyone can make a monetary donation to the program.

Boys & Girls Club has also added the option to sponsor a whole family. While this is predominately a child-centered program, many times the fathers and mothers are in just as much need and would appreciate assistance as well.

Any person or company wishing to sponsor a whole family can simply contact Boys & Girls Club with a request.

Regardless of the level of support, 100% of donations go directly to a child and/or family in need.

Tree locations include Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, City of Rock Springs, City of Green River, First Bank, Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, Plains Tire—Rock Springs, PowerTrust Credit Union, RSNB Bank, RSNB West Branch, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, Trona Valley FCU—Rock Springs, Trona Valley FCU—Green River, White Mountain Mall, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bello Capelli Salon, Sweetwater Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Bank and Wildflower & Company.

To make a sponsor request, contact Boys & Girls Club at 307-382-2639 or email at [email protected]

Check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCTreeofSharing.