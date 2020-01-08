2020 Arbor Day poster contest announced

SUNDANCE, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — The Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree (WY PLT) are teaming up again to hold their annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. This year Wyoming will celebrate its 132 Arbor Day.

Advertisement

National Arbor Day, a day to promote tree planting. is celebrated on the last Friday in April. 2020’s National Arbor Day will be celebrated on Friday, April 24. Many state and local governments celebrate their Arbor Days on different days than the National Celebration due to their climate. Last year, Green River’s Arbor Day was May 11 and Rock Springs celebrated the day on May 19.

The poster contest is open to all Wyoming fourth and fifth grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14″ by 18″ in size that depicts the theme “I Spy Trees.”

Advertisement

The winner will receive $100, their framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, their framed poster and a plaque. Contest deadline is March 25, 2020.

To learn more, visit WY PLT website wyomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 307-283-2954, [email protected] for more information.