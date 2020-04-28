2020 Arbor Day poster contest winners announced

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — Wyoming State Forestry Division partnered with Wyoming Project Learning Tree again this year to host the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest.

This year’s theme was I Spy Trees. Over 175 4th and 5th-grade students from around the state participated in the contest.

This year’s first-place winner is Mckayla Baker of Green River. She will receive $100, her framed poster, and a plaque. Her teacher, Ms. Terri Jones will also receive $100.

The second-place prize goes to Samuel Heward of Medicine Bow. He will receive $50, his framed poster, and a plaque.

This year, the framing is being graciously donated by Main Frame of Sheridan, Wyoming.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and the teachers who took the time to send in their students’ artwork, despite school closures at the time of the contest deadline,” said Jessica Halverson, contest coordinator.

This year, Wyoming will celebrate its 132nd Arbor Day. Due to COVID-19, the Arbor Day Celebration will be held in the Fall. This year’s winners, their families, and teachers will be invited to celebrate. “I am really looking forward to this celebration. We will all be ready for it after so many months in quarantine!” said Halverson.

Please see the WY PLT website wyomingplt.org for more information or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 307-283-2954 or [email protected] for more information.