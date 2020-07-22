2020 “Art on the Green” event to become an online silent auction

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The 2020 “Art on the Green” event scheduled to be held August 14 & 15, 2020 has been amended by the City of Green River and Green River Arts Council to an online Silent Auction.

The 24-hour live competition will not happen in August this year. We sincerely appreciate the community’s support of this unique event.

We are excited to be able to support artists by continuing the Auction portion. The Green River Arts Council will provide an online platform for any artist interested in participating.

The new and exciting online option will allow artists to enter artwork via digital photos.

Buyers will be provided with real-time updates on their bids and the ever-popular “Buy me Now” options will still be available.

Detailed information for the online auction can be found at https://cityofgreenriver.org/625/Art-on-the-Green.

The auction will go live on August 12th and close on August 28th.

Please support the arts by entering your works or bidding on a fantastic piece of art.

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514.