2020 Budget Sessions of the Wyoming State Legislature begin today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 10, 2020) — Today in Cheyenne, the Budget Sessions of the Wyoming State Legislature will officially begin. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which comes up with the state’s two-year spending plan, started meeting back in December on the state’s upcoming budget that would go into effect from July 1 through the end of June, 2022.

In January, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon submitted 17 letters to the Joint Appropriations Committee reflecting his budget priorities and requests for 2021-2022. Along with his requests the governor stated, “My priority continues to be to keep ongoing spending as flat as possible and prepare for the coming fiscal storm. Clearly fiscal restraint continues to be in order.”

Typically, the Budget Session lasts 20 legislative days.