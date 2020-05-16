2020 Census field operations to resume in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — The U.S. Census Bureau is resuming 2020 Census field operations in Wyoming beginning Monday, May 18, 2020.

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staff will observe social distancing protocols and will wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

U.S. Census Bureau field employees will begin dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at the front doors of households in areas that do not receive mail at their physical home address.

Advertisement

This field operation follows current federal health and safety guidelines and does not require interaction between households and Census Bureau employees.

Households that receive the 2020 Census invitation packets are strongly encouraged to respond promptly – using the Census ID included in the questionnaire packet.

Wyomingites can still respond online, by phone, or by completing and returning the paper form by mail.

Responding online with the Census ID or completing and returning the paper questionnaire helps ensure an accurate count of Wyoming communities.

ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS

It has never been easier to respond to the #2020Census on your own – all without having to meet a census taker. Respond today online and help Wyoming increase the 2020 Census self-response rate for the most accurate count of our communities. Go to gov or call 1-844-330-2020.

The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020.

The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and five U.S. territories.

The 2020 Census is important for Wyoming because it will determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed and provides data that will impact Wyoming communities for the next decade.

Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is October 31, 2020.

Advertisement

The Census Bureau is also resuming fingerprinting for new census takers to keep applicants moving through the hiring process.

This means Census staff will also return to the Wyoming Area Census Office (ACO) in Casper to support field operations.

Check here for updates on field operations by location.

This web page will be updated weekly as field operations resume in phases across the United States.

Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit Wyoming households that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.